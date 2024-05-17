Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $245.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,770.75.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
