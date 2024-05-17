Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 198.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,844.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $146.20. 1,432,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,500. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

