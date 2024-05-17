Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.32. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 6,339,055 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

