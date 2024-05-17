Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 13,440,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,582,059. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

