Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,801,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 11,590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.

Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of Lake Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The company's flagship project is the Kachi lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. It also explores for minerals. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.