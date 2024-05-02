North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.59%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

