BMO Capital Markets Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $13.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after acquiring an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 179,537 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

