Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP Sells $30,232.35 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WABC opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

