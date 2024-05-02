Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 1,162,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

