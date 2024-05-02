Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $61,245,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $46,585,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

