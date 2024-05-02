Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 496 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 72,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.49. 7,230,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,431,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.86 and a 200 day moving average of $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $315.11 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

