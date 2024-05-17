Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 6.6 %

ESP stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.