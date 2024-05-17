Argus Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $270.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.77.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $256.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $8,108,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,392.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

