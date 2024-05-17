Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $122.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $127,234,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

