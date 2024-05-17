Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 89,951 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $65.00 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.