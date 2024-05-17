Comparing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.13 Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 3.22 -$225.25 million ($1.49) -2.50

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Replimune Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 460.52%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.80%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80% Adaptive Biotechnologies -123.24% -56.58% -27.45%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

