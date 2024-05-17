Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Chairman Sells 139,065 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.1 %

LLYVA opened at $38.43 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $22,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

