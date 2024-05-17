Critical Analysis: Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 24.28 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 41.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions beats HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. In addition, it provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. Further, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; and well monitor installations applications. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, and operations and maintenance services for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe develops and realizes concessions and operator projects in the areas of roads and social infrastructure, energy, and digital. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.