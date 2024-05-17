VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

