Analyzing M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barratt Developments and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 4 0 0 1.80

M.D.C. has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given M.D.C.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 8.64% 12.32% 7.34%

Dividends

This table compares Barratt Developments and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. M.D.C. pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M.D.C. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M.D.C. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M.D.C. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of M.D.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and M.D.C.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.48 M.D.C. $4.64 billion 1.02 $401.01 million $5.28 11.93

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. M.D.C. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Barratt Developments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. As of April 19, 2024, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SH Residential Holdings, LLC.

