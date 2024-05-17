Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $7,155,000.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $807.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $792.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

