Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $6,344,244.03 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

