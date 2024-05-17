Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells $6,344,244.03 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
