Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 498,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.95 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
