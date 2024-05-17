Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 498,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.95 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWCO

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.