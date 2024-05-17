AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.80.

NYSE AME opened at $167.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.74. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

