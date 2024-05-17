Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CATX stock opened at 1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.91.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.