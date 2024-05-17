Contrasting Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Progyny has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 9 0 2.90 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progyny and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.09 billion 2.41 $62.04 million $0.61 45.16 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.53% 11.61% 8.28% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progyny beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

