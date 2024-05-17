Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE AINC opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.