Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AINC opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford

About Ashford

In related news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 60.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.