Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $22,880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

