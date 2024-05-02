Comparing Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) & Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $2.23 million 2.00 -$10.61 million ($5.06) -0.12 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$75.80 million ($0.34) -9.41

Profitability

Ensysce Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -476.29% -1,024.79% -262.37% Nuvation Bio N/A -12.21% -11.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ensysce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,051.32%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 106.25%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP oxycodone prodrug candidate for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative that releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF329 for pain with abuse protection; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD; and PF9001 to treat Opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

