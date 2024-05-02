CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

