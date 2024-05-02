iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,785. The stock has a market cap of $431.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.39 and its 200-day moving average is $483.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.