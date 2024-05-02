Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $245,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,199 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.