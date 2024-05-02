Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 130,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $650.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

