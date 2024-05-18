Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

