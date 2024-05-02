Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

