Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $140,640.72 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

