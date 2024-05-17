CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.