NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.82 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

