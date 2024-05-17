Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGAU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.