Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

