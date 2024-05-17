Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.