Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. Akili had a negative net margin of 2,492.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Akili has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akili stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.45% of Akili worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

