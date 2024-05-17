Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

