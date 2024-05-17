Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.