Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Director John Malvisi Acquires 8,929 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.