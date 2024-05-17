Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Director John Malvisi Acquires 8,929 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,366,000 after purchasing an additional 714,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

