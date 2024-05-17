AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at UBS Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $199.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

AVB opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $4,751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% in the first quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

