Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

