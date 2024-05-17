Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Sells 28,713 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVRI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $631.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Everi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

