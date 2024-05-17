Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.38.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:TXG opened at C$21.05 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.4566624 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

