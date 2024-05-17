Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $127.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INGR opened at $118.88 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

