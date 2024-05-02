Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,975 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,028.27 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $825.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,452 shares of company stock worth $117,637,097 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

